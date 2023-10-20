(WJHL) – Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at various animal shelters in the area.

The animals you see in this edition of Tails and Paws are up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in adopting any of the animals you see in the video today, you can visit the shelter in north Johnson City. You can also call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.

Be sure to check out the animal shelter closest to your neighborhood to see the animals they have up for adoption as well.