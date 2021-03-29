Beautiful Tuesday with plenty of sunshine – Showers and storms are back for Wednesday – Some strong

Clear skies are forecast for the area tonight with a low of 32 degrees. There could be a little patchy frost around the region in the morning.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a mild high of 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Tuesday night with a 60% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late. Low 52 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with the potential for strong winds and locally heavy rainfall. We could see some localized flash flooding from the heavy downpours. The high on Wednesday will be 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a changing to light snow and snow flurries into early Thursday. Some of the highest mountains and parts of southwest Virginia could see a light accumulation of snow early Thursday morning. The low will be 30 with a cold high of 45 degrees on Thursday.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday through Sunday with a slow warming trend. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s on Friday with a high near 60 on Saturday. The high on Sunday will be near 67 degrees.

We will stay dry on Monday with partly cloudy skies and a high of 73 degrees.