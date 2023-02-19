The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for sun and clouds on tap for today with a high of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a high of 60 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 64 degrees.

Scattered showers linger through Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

The scattered showers continue through Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 74 degrees.

Thursday calls for a 40% of morning showers with peeks of sun in the afternoon. The high will be 75 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Friday with a cooler high of 57 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies on tap with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great rest of weekend!