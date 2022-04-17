The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds this Easter Holiday with a slight chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for this Sunday night with an 80% chance of rain late. The low will be 45 degrees. Winds will pick up through the night from the east at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

Monday will be cloudy and windy with a 70% chance of rain through the early part of the day. It will be windy with a high near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night into Tuesday with a few snow flurries possible to the northeast of the Tri-Cities. The low Monday night will be 34 degrees with a high on Tuesday near 59 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 30 to 32 degrees. There will be a chance for a freeze and frost.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower. The high will be 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an afternoon high near 80 degrees.

Have a Happy Easter!