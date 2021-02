(WJHL)- This is your Tails and Paws for Saturday, February 27, 2021 brought to you by Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds.

Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter.

The shelter is still closed to the public, but you can call the shelter at (423) 926 8769 to set up an appointment to visit the shelter and hopefully make an adoption.

We will keep you updated on the opening of the shelter to the public which may be coming soon.