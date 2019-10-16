Ask The Storm Team: How many fogs did we have in August? What does the folklore say about that in terms of snows this winter?

Ask the Storm Team Question: How many fogs did we have in August?

The total number of fogs in August at the Tri-Cities Airport was 26, but when I looked at the data closer, I found 17 days where visibilities were less than 10 miles and 5 of those being dense fog days.

Keep in mind that this is based on folklore and this is NOT the official forecast for the winter. I enjoy looking at this data to see if there is any truth to it!

We will count the number of snows this winter to see if folklore is true. Here is a look at the graphic that we will use to track the snows this winter season.

Stay Tuned!