Ask Storm Team: When does hurricane season start?

Ask Storm Team 11

As summer approaches, the tropics begin to heat up.



Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “When does hurricane season start?”.

Every year, the Atlantic Basin hurricane season begins on June 1st and last through November 30th. This is the typical time period for tropical systems to form in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea. The NHC reports 97% of tropical activity occurs during these months, with a peak in September.



But, it is not unusual for tropical systems to form outside of the typical season. If conditions are favorable, tropical systems can form any time of the year.



In fact, we have had tropical systems form early every year since 2015!



This includes Subtropical Storm Andrea last year in May. We even had hurricane Alex form in January of 2016!



Here is a look at the list of names for the 2020 season, beginning with Arthur, then Bertha.



Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!