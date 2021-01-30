Ask Storm Team: What is a snow squall?



A snow squall is a short-lived but intense burst of moderate to heavy snowfall. They may not produce much accumulation, but they can cause major travel impacts. Visibility can reduce quickly and cause whiteout conditions. Slick roadways can occur fast as well. Snow squalls are typically accompanied by gusty winds. You can have one main squall or multiple squalls. They usually occur during the day, but can occur at night as well.



The best thing to do if snow squalls are in the forecast is stay home. But if you can’t, remember to take it slow on the roads. Road conditions can change very rapidly by becoming slick and visibility can be greatly lowered as a snow squall passes by. Reduce your speed and turn on your headlights. Remember don’t slam on the breaks, this can lead to loss of control of your vehicle if roads are slick.

The National Weather Service will issue a Snow Squall Warning if needed to warn motorists.