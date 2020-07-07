1  of  3
Breaking News
Washington Co., Tenn. to require face masks in county public buildings, Johnson City municipal buildings
TDH: 53,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee
Sevier County mayor announces mandate requiring wearing masks in public, indoor areas
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

Ask Storm Team: What is a pileus cloud?

Ask Storm Team 11

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is: What is a pileus cloud? In the summertime, sometimes you’ll see a towering cumulonimbus cloud as a thunderstorm develops. It can reach 30,000 to even 50,000 feet high.

Occasionally, you’ll see what looks like a hat or halo on top of the cloud, called a pileus cloud. How does that happen?

First, you need warm air to rise very quickly and if you also have a thin layer of moist air in the upper levels of the atmosphere, you can get pileus clouds to form as the warm air punch through the moisture aloft.

The cap-like appearance comes as the wind flow above the clouds is horizontal.

It is often a sign of a rapidly developing thunderstorm that may even be strong or severe. 


Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss