Ask Storm Team 11: Why is snow bright?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is: “Why is snow so bright when it’s sunny”

Snow contains tons of ice crystals. As the weather conditions change, the snowpack changes, too, making it look different.



Usually, snow and ice is white. This is because light is visible to our eyes as white as first. Most of the light hitting the snow is reflected back into space. A fresh white snow on a sunny day gets reflected the most making it appear extra white.

Occasionally, snow can have more of a bluer appearance.

Certain surfaces reflect sunlight better than others. Snow is one of those. It has what we call a high albedo. In fact, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center, snow reflects as much as 90 percent of the incoming solar radiation.

Asphalt or even concrete don’t even reflect as much sunlight.



Snow’s high albedo also is the reason why it’s brighter at night with snow cover. The reflection of light off the snow can easily go back into space.



Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!