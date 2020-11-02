Ask Storm Team 11: Why don’t we see frost or freeze alerts every time these events are possible?

For October 15, 2020, the Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “Why don’t we see frost or freeze alerts every time these events are possible?”



All freeze and frost alerts are only issued from May 1st through October 20th, or after the first freeze occurs. These alerts allow you to make decisions about temperature-sensitive plants near the beginning and end of growing season. Once they are issued once by the NWS, they are not issued again for the rest of the season.



A Frost Advisory is issued when the development of frost is favorable. Temperatures are likely less than or equal to 36 degrees. Cover up plants before the sun sets to help them retain heat.



A Freeze Watch is issued a few days out if temperatures are expected to be near 29-32 degrees. A Freeze Warning is issued near the time of event. There isn’t much you can do to protect plants here, it is best to move sensitive plants inside.

Hard Freeze Watches and Warnings are issued when the temperature is expected to fall below 28 degrees.

Ask Storm Team 11 your questions!