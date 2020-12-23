Ask Storm Team 11: When was the last time it snowed on Christmas?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is from Darren Ledford. He asked: “When was the last time it snowed on Christmas?”

In 2010, we had our last measurable snow at the Tri-Cities Airport with 1.2 inches. Nine other years going back to 1937 had measurable snow on December 25.

Our historical chances of a White Christmas in a given year around Appalachia are pretty low but they do get higher naturally as you go north toward Canada.

The official definition of a white Christmas in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown, is at least one inch of snow on the ground and/or at least one inch of snowfall Christmas Day.

There have only 9 years that have qualified as a “White Christmas” putting our odds in a given year officially at 10.8 percent. 

