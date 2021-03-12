Ask Storm Team 11: When is the time change?

(WJHL) – Daylight Saving Time begins on March 14, 2021 at 2:00 am. Clocks will move to 3:00 am instead of 2:00 am. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, we will be losing an hour of sleep.



The sun will rise later on Sunday morning and set later as we spring forward. Therefore, there will be more light in the evening and less light in the morning.



On Saturday, March 13, the sun will rise at 6:42 a.m. in the Tri-Cities. The sun will set at 6:34 p.m.



On Sunday, March 14, the sun will rise at 7:40 a.m. and will set at 7:35 p.m.



But, we will quickly gain more light in the mornings again and even more during the evening. We are gaining over two minutes of sunlight a day up until the summer solstice.



By the end of the month, the sunrise is at 7:15 a.m. and sunset is at 7:50 p.m.