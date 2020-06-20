Ask Storm Team 11: When is the summer solstice?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “When is the summer solstice?”.



This year, the summer solstice occurs on June 20, 2020 at exactly 5:43 pm EDT.



When Earth’s axis points towards the sun, or when the north pole looks towards the sun, it is summer in the northern hemisphere, and winter in the southern hemisphere.



This will be the longest day of the year here in the Tri-Cities, clocking in at 14 hours, 39 minutes, and 51 seconds. This is about 5 hours of more daylight than the winter solstice!



We see the earliest sunrises of the year around this time of year, around 6:09 am, which occurred the around second week of June. The latest sunsets of the year occur at 8:51 pm around the last week of June.



After the summer solstice, the days will slowly get shorter until the winter solstice.



And, as we all know, this is when the warmest temperatures of the year occur! Our average high temperature in the Tri-Cities on the summer solstice is 84 degrees. Our highest average temperature of the summer is 86 degrees in July. Then, by the end of summer, our typical high temperature is 77 degrees.