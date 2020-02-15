Ask Storm Team 11: What is water vapor?

(WJHL) - Tuesday's Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Kathy. She asked: "Why are we having so much rain and when will it end?"

There are several factors, including slow steering currents not changing the overall weather situation.

As cold fronts approach the Tennessee valley, they get stuck and stall out over the area. Several areas of low pressure, or pieces of energy, ride up along the front and enhance the rainfall.

Sometimes the overall system even backs up and moves our area again.

The upper level pattern also supports a lot of rainfall lately. The jet stream has been staying far to the north keeping the prolonged cold air away from us.

Meanwhile, we're getting a lot of moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. Indications point toward more wet weather at times for at least another few weeks.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!