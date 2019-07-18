Ask Storm Team 11: What is the heat index?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by David Bennett. He asked: “How do you figure out what the heat index is?”

Heat index is a formula based on temperature and relative humidity describing our hot it feels outside to our body. The hotter the temperature, and the higher the humidity, the higher the heat index is. In other words, when you have high heat and humidity, it feels more uncomfortable to us because there is more moisture in the air and our sweat doesn’t evaporate.



Here is a chart to help you calculate the heat index based on the temperature and relative humidity. Heat index comes into play when you have a temperature of at least 80 degrees and a relative humidity of at least 40 percent. Keep in mind, if you’re in direct sunlight it can feel even hotter.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

