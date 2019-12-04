Ask Storm Team 11: What is the difference between an isotherm and isodrosotherm?

(WJHL)- Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “What is the difference between an isotherm and isodrosotherm?”

“Iso” is a common prefix in meteorology that means lines of an equal value.

An isotherm represents lines of equal temperature. Isodrosotherms are lines of equal dew point temperatures. Dew Points tell us how much moisture is near the surface.

Isotherms and isodrosotherms are usually shown on weather maps in intervals of 5 or 10 degrees. More or less, you connect the dots on weather maps. It helps meteorologists thoroughly analyze the atmosphere at all levels.

