Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question: “What is radiational cooling?”



Radiational cooling happens on night with clear skies where we lose the heat from the afternoon sunshine right back up into the atmosphere.

Tyler Allender explains in the weather video above.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.