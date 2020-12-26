Ask Storm Team 11: What is black ice?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is, “What is black ice?”

Black ice is hard to see, making slippery roads even more of a danger.



Recall bridges and overpasses ice first, so beware for black ice, especially in those locations

Black ice can form in a few ways:



Rain that is on the pavement can freeze as temperatures drop below freezing.

Water droplets in areas of fog can also freeze on contact with the surface.

Snowfall accumulation that melts on the roadways can refreeze as temperatures drop as well.