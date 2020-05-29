Ask Storm Team 11: What is a subtropical storm?

What is a subtropical storm?



The main difference between a tropical system or cyclone, and a subtropical storm is what makes the storm, a storm!



Lets first talk about synoptic, or big, weather systems. We have high and low pressure moving all around the globe everyday.



Low pressure systems are what actually brings weather changes and drag in cold fronts and warm fronts here in the mid-latitudes around the year. We call these extratropical cyclones. Low pressures can also be in the form of a tropical cyclone.



A typical tropical cyclone is an area of low pressure that gets its energy from warm waters. They must have organized deep convection and a closed wind circulation. An extratropical cyclone gets it’s energy from different, nearby air masses.



While a subtropical storm has the characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They form in tropical or subtropical waters, but are less symmetric and not as organized as a tropical cyclone.