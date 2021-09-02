Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 defines a monsoon. In addition to the southwest U.S., parts of Asia and Africa have a monsoon season as well. It’s more of a wind shift that leads to heavy rain.
Tyler Allender explains in the video above.
Ask Storm Team 11: “What is a monsoon?”
