Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “Why are the trees all different colors in the fall?”

Fall can be one of the most beautiful times of the year across the Tri-Cities due to its plentiful color. The different colors actually depend on the type of tree and the sugars present in the leaves.

Storm Team 11’s Tyler Allender explains more in the video above.

