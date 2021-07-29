Ask Storm Team 11: What causes thunder?

Ask Storm Team 11

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Sammy Abelseth. He asked: “How does thunder form?”

Essentially, lightning heats up the air rapidly and something has to give.

Tyler Allender explain in this edition of Ask Storm Team 11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss