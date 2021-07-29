Ask Storm Team 11: What causes thunder?

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Sammy Abelseth. He asked: “How does thunder form?”
Essentially, lightning heats up the air rapidly and something has to give.
Tyler Allender explain in this edition of Ask Storm Team 11.
by: Tyler Allender
