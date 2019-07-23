Ask Storm Team 11: Summer cold fronts

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is: “Can cold cold fronts affect our weather during the summer?”

Remember, cold fronts separate a warmer, more humid air mass from a cooler, drier air mass. You don’t always need a sharp distinction. Of course, they’re much more pronounced in the winter and early spring. However, sometimes you can get a decent one in the summer like we’re seeing this week.

Before a cold front moves through, our rain chances are usually enhanced. If anything, usually it brings a wind shift or less humid feel to the air if it moves completely through.

Sometimes a cold front doesn’t quite make it through our area and stalls out over us. That keeps the humidity and rain around.

With this unusually strong late July cold front moving through as we speak, we will actually see some noticeable heat relief.

