Ask Storm Team 11: Snow in November

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is: “Have we had a lot of snow in November before?”

The Tri-Cities averages 0.2 inches of snow in November ahead of the official winter months. The yearly average is right around 13 inches.

Our highest snow total on record actually occurred between November 20 and 22 in 1952 though when 17.1 Inches of snowfall was recorded. A total of 18.1 inches of snow fell that November!

It was the snowiest November on record by a long shot. However, we had a lot of heavy snows in the 1950 and 1960s. Here are the top 5 snowiest Novembers on record:

18.1″ – November 1952

8.1″ – November 1950

6.7″ – November 1963

2.9″ – November 1968

2.3″ – November 1954

Along with the snow comes some cold weather. We’ve been as cold as 5 degrees in 1950. We’ve also been as warm as 82 degrees in 2016.

