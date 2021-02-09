Ask Storm Team 11: Snow accumulation on roads vs. the grass

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “Why does snow stick to the grass quicker than the roads?”

It all has to do with temperature! Dark pavement, like asphalt, absorbs more heat than the grass. The biggest temperature difference comes during the day when the grass holds onto less heat than the pavement and the pavement can be significantly warmer than the air. However, even at night, there can be a 10 degree difference.



When you add snow to the mix, the same concept applies. Let’s say the air is just above freezing when snow starts. The roadways will be at least a few degrees warmer because they cool slower. Thus, the snow accumulates slower on the roads. The opposite is true for non-paved surfaces, which cool quicker and accumulate snowfall quicker.



If moderate to heavy snow falls though, sometimes Mother Nature can overcome the warmer road temperatures and it can stick to the roads just as quick as the grass.

