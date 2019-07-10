Ask Storm Team 11: Signs of a tornado and tornado safety

Ask Storm Team 11
Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Joseph Seaton: “What do tornado clouds look like and where is the safest place to go?”

If you see a wall cloud, that could be one sign a tornado will form soon. A wall cloud hangs low underneath a towering thunderstorm cloud usually in a rain-free area. It can have some persistent rotation. If a tornado warning is issued, get in the lowest level of your home and away from windows. That might be a basement, closet or bathroom. If you’re in a mobile home, get out, and seek shelter in a sturdy building. Never outrun a tornado in your car. If you’re stuck outside and you see a tornado, get low to the ground in a ditch and cover your head.

