Ask Storm Team 11: Severe Thunderstorm Emergency Alerts go out if necessary

Ask Storm Team 11

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question explores the new labels for severe thunderstorms. By definition, a severe thunderstorm has winds of at least 58 mph, quarter-sized hail and sometimes a quick tornado.

Now, in the rare case a destructive severe thunderstorm warning is issued, you’ll get an alert on your smartphone. You may have to opt in if you have an iPhone.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss