Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question explores the new labels for severe thunderstorms. By definition, a severe thunderstorm has winds of at least 58 mph, quarter-sized hail and sometimes a quick tornado.
Now, in the rare case a destructive severe thunderstorm warning is issued, you’ll get an alert on your smartphone. You may have to opt in if you have an iPhone.
Ask Storm Team 11: Severe Thunderstorm Emergency Alerts go out if necessary
