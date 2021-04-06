Ask Storm Team 11: Recapping the winter season

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question explored the highlights of the 2020-2021 winter season.



In meteorology, winter runs from December 1 through February 28 for recordkeeping sake.



We had our coldest winter since 2014-2015 with an average temperature of 38.7 degrees. That accounts for the highs and lows of each day. The 30-year seasonal average is 37.3 degrees.

The coldest temperature this winter was the day after Christmas when the mercury plummeted to 6 degrees. The warmest day was on the last day of February when we topped out at 76 degrees.



There were 59 days where temperatures dipped at or below freezing (32 degrees) in the Tri-Cities.

While it wasn’t as wet as the previous 2 winters, it was still rainier than average; 11.98 inches of rain fell at the Tri-Cities Airport.



The Tri-Cities recorded 10.0 inches of snowfall. Almost half of that came on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It was almost three times as snowy as last winter.



