Ask Storm Team 11: Preparing a Forecast

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Sammy Abelseth. He asked: “How long does it take to prepare a forecast?”

It really depends on the time of the year and how active the weather pattern is. If there is wintry weather, severe weather or heavy rain in the near we take more time to comb over the data because there are more factors in play compared to when we’re in the midst of a quiet weather pattern.

Making a forecast is like putting a puzzle together looking at different aspects of the atmosphere. We start from scratch every day, but we also look for trends over the last day or so. Our weather team usually spends at least an hour or two looking at data and computer models before we go on air also. Plus, we build our graphics to adapt to the weather story of the day.

In order to figure out how dry, rainy, warm or cool it will we, we have to look at the atmosphere from the top down starting at around 30,000 feet all the way to the surface.

Our area’s wide range in elevation makes the forecast extra tricky, especially when it comes to winter weather. 1 or 2 degrees can make all the difference between who see a cold rain, snow or a wintry mix.

If I had to look at one thing, I almost always look at the 500 mb map, or about 18,000 feet up. It shows the amount of spin in the atmosphere and upcoming temperature contrasts. A trough enhanced by this upper level low enhances the cooler air over our region. As it lifts out of our area, the temperatures turn milder. When a ridge sets up, that usually means much warmer air is moving into the region.

Wind direction in our area can influence temperature. If we have a downsloping flow off the mountains, it warms up whereas on the other side it stays colder.

In the case of a severe weather event, we have to look at the wind speed and direction all the way up. The more wind changes with height, the higher the risk for severe weather or tornadoes.

