Ask Storm Team 11: Now’s the time for most to prepare garden for summer

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Kim Reese. She asked: “Is it safe to plant veggies now?”



After a cool April with temperatures running below average, and that cool trend continuing in May so far, I think it’s safe to plant most of your tender vegetables and other plants.



What stands out about April 2021 as a whole, was our colder nights. There were 8 freezes in April, including 4 nights in the 20’s. The coldest was on April 3 when we dipped 23 degrees.



New data averaging out the temperatures between 1990 and 2020 suggests our last freeze is around April 16 and our last frost is around April 29.



It is safe to say, we are done with freezing temperatures. And most of us, outside of the mountains, are done with any frost potential. I would wait at least another week to plant in the higher elevations.



Natives in Appalachia will generally tell you wait until at least Mother’s Day and we just passed that mark.



However, forecast data continues to suggest the cooler stretch for May standards will continue for the rest of the week. On average, we have highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 50s. Instead, we’ll continue our stretch with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s in the lower elevations.



In about a week, the pattern supports warmer air returning.



By the end of the month, our average daytime is high is 80 degrees with lows in the mid to upper 50s. No doubt, much warmer air is en route so you get those gardens ready for summer!



