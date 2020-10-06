Ask Storm Team 11: Now that it’s October, how cold does it get and do we ever have snow?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “Now that it’s October, how cold does it get and do we ever have snow?”

October is definitely a big transition month for us in Appalachia. This is the month when we typically experience our first frost and freeze of the season. The earliest freeze on record in the Tri-Cities is October 1, but it’s usually toward the third or fourth week.

The 90’s are rare in October, but they have happened. Just think back to last year when the first 3 days of the month were in the 90s.

The coldest we’ve been in October is 20 degrees on October 27, 1969.

What about snow? It’s definitely not unheard of to see snow in October during the second half of the month particularly closer to Halloween. However, we’ve only had 2 measurable snows. The rest have been a trace.

Speaking of snow, it usually occurs in October about every 3 to 5 years.

The most snow we’ve ever received was on the day before Halloween in 1993. The tri-cities checked in with 1.3 inches of snowfall.

