Ask Storm Team 11: Notable tropical systems to impact the Tri-Cities

Ask Storm Team 11

October 20, 2020
Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question came from Fox Lee in light of Hurricane Delta. He asked: “Historically, what’s the most impactful tropical storm in the Tri-Cities and what were the effects?”

Usually if we have to worry about anything from a tropical storm or hurricane it’s heavy rain, maybe minor flooding or gusty winds. Occasionally we see a tornado threat.

While there’s no list of the most impactful storms, according to NOAA’s hurricane database, there have been 9 tropical systems with a still organized center that has passed within 50 miles of the Tri-Cities going back to 1959.

  • Florence (2018)
  • Ivan (2004)
  • Frances (2004)
  • Bill (2003)
  • Beryl (1994)
  • Hugo (1989)
  • Danny (1985)
  • Eloise (1975)
  • Gracie (1959)

A couple from that list stand out based on some research I did.

Hurricane Ivan produced the most impressive rainfall out of all these in our area. The mountains of North Carolina picked up 4 to 8 inches of rainfall, even close to 1 foot in Black Mountain. The Tri-Cities Airport recorded 3.11 inches of rain in 2 days that September. Boone, North Carolina even had a 52 mph wind gust.

In the case of Hurricane Hugo, Boone received almost 7 inches of rain.

Not on that list is Sandy. But it’s worth mentioning because of the unusual setup around Halloween 2012. After the storm moved up the east coast, a strong northwest flow created heavy snow in the higher elevations with a whopping 36 inches in Wolf Laurel, NC. Snowshoe, WV picked up 32 inches of snow!

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

