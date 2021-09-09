Ask Storm Team 11: How dry does it tend to be in September and October?

Thursday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How dry has it been?”
We’re coming out of the summer season featuring a chance of scattered showers and storms almost everyday. With less rain in the fall months, that can be problematic for some leading to very dry yards.
Tyler Allender explains in the video above.
