Ask Storm Team 11: How does freezing fog form?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Laura Turner. She said: “I heard you guys mentioned freezing fog. How does it form?”
We had it most recently Thursday, January 14 across the area. It’s very common in the winter months, especially in the mountains.
Fog is essentially a layer of water droplets in the form of a low hanging cloud.
Those droplets they get super cooled and ice crystals develop.
They freeze when making contact with surfaces especially trees.
So how does it form exactly? You need at or below freezing temperatures naturally, 32 degrees or lower. Cooler air gets wedged up against saturated air and that moisture then freezes on surfaces like trees and unfortunately roads.
As moisture rises, the water turns into vapor and fog, or freezing fog in this case forms.
