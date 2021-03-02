Ask Storm Team 11: How come I always shock myself?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How come I always shock myself?”

We’ve all touched something like a door knob and shocked ourselves or someone else. The winter and early spring feature higher static electricity simply because the air is drier, not necessarily colder. In drier air, the electric charges build up and cling to us. Air molecules have a harder time moving around and our odds of getting shocked are higher.

Compare that to the late spring and summer when the air is much warmer. As we’ve said before, the warmer the air, the more moisture it can hold. Warmer air allows molecules to move around more and our odds of getting shocked are much lower.



You’ll notice static electricity when you touch a plush blanket or a rug and then touch someone or a piece of metal. On the other hand, if you touch a wooden surface you won’t get shocked since it isn’t a conductor of electricity.



The more we heat our home in the winter, the better chances we have of getting shocked as well. This is because our furnace dries out the air in our home.



Consider using a humidifier in your home to add moisture to the inside air. House plants also bring up the humidity in your home through a process called transpiration. Lastly, wear lotion to moisturize your skin. These few suggestions will lessen your chances of getting shocked!

