Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How can it be hotter in the Upper Midwest than in south Florida?”
Recently, some of the hottest weather in the U.S. has been in the Plains, Upper Midwest and even the Pacific Northwest.
Wind direction and the humidity levels actually play a role!
Tyler Allender explains in this edition of Ask Storm Team 11.
Ask Storm Team 11: How can extreme heat make it so far north?
