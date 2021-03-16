Ask Storm Team 11: El Niño and La Niña

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Rick Dingus. He asked: “What is the difference between El Niño and La Niña? Which causes more rain in the winter?”

Research shows these long term patterns affect weather patterns in the United States.

La Niña is characterized by cooler than average water temperatures in the eastern Pacific near the Equator, which in turn means warmer waters in the Atlantic and can contribute to a busier than usual hurricane season like we had in 2020. This winter, La Niña has been in place.



Typically, that means drier than normal weather across the southern third of the country with wetter than normal conditions closer to the Ohio Valley. Temperatures are usually warmer than normal in the southeast.



El Niño is just the opposite. It typically brings wetter weather across the deep south all the way to California with drier weather the farther north you go. Temperatures are usually colder than normal in the deep south with warmer than normal temperatures in the Midwest.

Looking at our last 7 El Niño winters and the last 7 La Niña winters, rainfall was pretty similar in the Tri-Cities. There were more extreme rainfall amounts on either end of the spectrum during those El Niño years going back to the Winter of 2002-2003.



It was more noteworthy when it came to snowfall amounts. Our last 7 El Niño winters have been much snowier than our last 7 La Niña winters.



Keep in mind, there are many other factors that can influence our weather patterns in the winter. Just because we have a couple cold snaps doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a cold winter overall.



