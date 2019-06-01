Ask Storm Team 11: Does the ISS ever get in the shadow of the Earth?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was submitted by Jim. He said “The ISS always seems to be in the sun. Does the ISS ever get in the shadow of the Earth?”

The ISS is the International Space Station. It is essentially a satellite that orbits Earth and reflects light from the sun. It can be seen to travel across the sky at twilight.

When the ISS passes into the shadow of the Earth it fades away and hence we cannot see it. The ISS does sometimes cross in front of the sun, but capturing a photo of this can be difficult.

