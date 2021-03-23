Ask Storm Team 11: Cloud cover’s effect on temperature

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “How do clouds keep us warmer at night and cooler during the day?”

Our temperatures are caused by things like wind, the sun angle, and sunlight in general. I’d argue clouds have one of the biggest impacts on temperature when you compare it to our forecast high and forecast low.



During the day, it’s pretty obvious. The more sunlight that reaches the ground, the warmer it is.

Cloud cover means less solar radiation reaches us and keeps temperatures lower.



The opposite is true at night. When it’s clear at night, any solar radiation, or warmth, goes back into space and the temperatures drop quickly. As we’ve talked about before, that’s called radiational cooling.

Clouds at night act like a blanket and hold in the heat from the day. The warmth goes back to the ground as it bounces off the clouds. This keeps temperatures at night higher compared to a clear night. In fact, a canopy of cloud cover can affect our temperatures by 10-15 degrees, especially in the colder seasons.



