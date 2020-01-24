Ask Storm Team 11: All about sub-zero temperatures

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question come from Sally Hale, she wants to know all about sub-zero temperatures in the Tri-Cities.



Keep in mind, we keep our temperatures records from the Tri-Cities airport. Records go back to the year 1937.



How often do we see temperatures below zero degrees?

Not often, only about 51 times since 1937 we have seen temperatures fall below zero.



When was the last time we fell below zero degrees?

Not that long ago! Back in 2015 on February 20, we recorded a temperature of -13F.



What is the record for temperatures below zero in a single month?

We fell below zero degrees 5 times in the month of January in 1970.



What is the coldest ever temperature recorded at the Tri-Cities airport?

On January 21, 1985 we recorded the all-time lowest temperature at the Tri-Cities airport of -21F!



