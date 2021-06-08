Ask Storm Team 11: 2021 hurricane season underway

Now that it’s June, let’s talk hurricane season in this edition of Ask Storm Team 11.

Last year, the Atlantic had its busiest season on record with 30 named storms. Thirteen of those were hurricanes and of those, six were major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). That is double the seasonal average.

While this year isn’t expected to be quite as busy, it is still forecast to be above average according to NOAA and Colorado State.

We’ve already had a named storm this year; it came early. Ana was a short-lived subtropical storm in the Atlantic that formed north of Bermuda.

It’s the 7th year in a row we’ve had a named storm before June 1! That’s why there has been some consideration about possibly bumping up the start of hurricane season to May 15.

A vast majority of our storms comes between August 1 and October 15.

Last year, we ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet for only the second time in recorded history. Should we run out again, there is a pre-set back up list. The Greek alphabet will no longer be used.

Have a question for Storm Team 11? Click here to submit!