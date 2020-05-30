Ask Storm Team 11: Will this be an active hurricane season?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question: “What is the forecast for this hurricane season?”



At the time this segment was recorded, only Tropical Storm Arthur had been named so far this year. Then, a couple days after Memorial Day, Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall in the Carolinas.



Indications point toward an above average hurricane season for 2020. It officially starts June 1.

NOAA released its forecast last week for the season calling for 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those could become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those could be major, category 3 intensity or higher.



Colorado State University’s forecast, released in April, aligns with NOAA. That forecast is calling for 16 named storms, 8 of those to be hurricanes, and 4 of those to be major hurricanes.

Warmer water temperatures and less wind shear in the Atlantic basin are a couple factors that support a busier hurricane season.



