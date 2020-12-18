Ask Storm Team 11: Why would a rainbow be white?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 is from Cathy Sullivan who asks “Why is the rainbow white?”



This is called a fogbow, which occurs in fog. It needs the same things a normal rainbow needs: sunlight and moisture.



But here, the water droplets are much smaller than a typical rainbow.



Normally as white light from the sun hits a molecule, the light is scattered into all the colors of visible light. This is why we see vibrant colored rainbows.



With smaller water droplets, less light is let in and less light is refracted. Therefore, the white light is remaining as white light. This results in a white rainbow!