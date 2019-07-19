Ask Storm Team 11: Why is the sky blue? Why are sunsets red?



Today’s Ask the Storm Team 11 question come from Lisa Snyder, she asks “Why is the sky blue? Why are sunsets red?”

White light coming from the sun enters Earth’s atmosphere and is scattered by all the gases and particles in the air. Due to the shorter and smaller wavelength of blue light, it is scattered more than the other colors. This is why we see the color blue!

When the sun is lower in the sky during sunrises and sunsets, the light has more atmosphere to pass through to reach your eyes. This causes even more blue light to be scattered, allowing for more reds and yellows to pass through. This is why we see reds and yellows during dawn and dusk!

Ask Storm Team 11 your questions here: https://www.wjhl.com/ask-storm-team-11/