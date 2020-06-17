Ask Storm Team 11: Why is a cutoff low a weatherman’s woe?

Tuesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was “Why is a cutoff low a weatherman’s woe?”



It’s because they are so tricky to forecast!



A cutoff low is a storm system that is separated, or cut of, from the main jet stream extending west to east across the country. In other words, the system doesn’t really have much to steer it so it sits and spins, wobbles here and there for days, even back to the west, until something else can kick the low out.



The position of the cutoff low drives the weather much like we’re seeing in our area this week.



The most widespread rainfall can be found on the eastern side of the system but some of it manages to wrap around the counter-clockwise circulation.



It can really give us cooler temperatures with the clouds and rain even during the summer months.



Little deviations in the track of the low can make the difference between warmer/drier weather or clouds and rain.



