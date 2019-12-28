Ask Storm Team 11: Why do we have seasons?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question is “Why do we have seasons?”.



The answer is because the earth is tiled on its axis at 23.5 degrees. Due to this, as earth rotates around the sun during the year, the amount of sunlight in each hemisphere changes.



During the northern hemisphere summer, earth’s axis is tilted towards the sun. Therefore, the northern hemisphere receives more sunlight than the southern hemisphere.



In between the summer and winter solstices, earth is neither tilted towards or away from the sun. This is why we have the in between seasons of fall and spring.



The winter solstice just occurred on December 21, 2019. From here until the summer solstice, the northern hemisphere will continue to tilt more towards the sun. Therefore we will see a little bit more sunlight everyday!



