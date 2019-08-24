Ask Storm Team 11: Why did NOAA update the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook?

Today’s Ask Storm Team 11 question comes from Larry Gumina. Larry asks “Why did NOAA update the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season?”



NOAA increased the probability of an above-average season occurring this year. The first few months of the Atlantic Hurricane Season have been relatively quite. That was because of the El Nino pattern in the Pacific Ocean. This meant warmer water in the Pacific Ocean, which caused increased wind shear in the Atlantic and Gulf waters. Strong upper level winds helped suppress tropical activity.

The El Nino pattern has officially ended, so this is no longer the case! Wind shear has weakened, which will allow for more development in the Atlantic. September is the peak month for tropical activity.