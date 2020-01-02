Ask Storm Team 11: Which month is usually our snowiest?

Wednesday’s Ask Storm Team 11 question was: “Which month is our snowiest?”
Don’t write this year off just because we haven’t had that much snow yet.
On average, we get 13.3 inches of snow every year in the Tri-Cities.
Typically, we pick up measurable snow between November and April.
Weather records indicate January and February are our snowiest months with January having the most in an average year.
When you add up all the January snows, we’ve had more than 360 inches of snow. February isn’t far behind. We can get some decent snow in March as well.
Again, we’re just getting started this winter and at least some snow is inevitable.
