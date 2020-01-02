Ask Storm Team 11: Which month is usually our snowiest?

Good morning!

Cloudy skies today with thicker clouds as we go throughout the day. Rain will move in this afternoon and for much of the day it'll be in the 40s. There is a 90 percent chance of rain. The high today of 51 will likely be just before midnight. Steadier rain will move in tonight. It will be heavy at times.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for southern Greene county this evening throughout the overnight hours southward into the Smokies. Wind gusts of 70 mph are possible in places like Horse Creek and Camp Creek, which could easily cause damage in spots.