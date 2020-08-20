Ask Storm Team 11: Where does wind come from?

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Thursday, August 20, 2020

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers possible overnight. The low around 65 degrees.

Generally overcast Friday with showers and storms around starting in the morning in some cases with the best chance continuing through early evening. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. The high at 79 degrees.

Mainly cloudy Friday night with widely scattered showers continuing in spots. The low at 65 degrees.

Peeks of sun Saturday as another unsettled day is expected. We keep scattered to numerous showers and storms in the forecast. The around 82 degrees.

Some showers may linger into Sunday with less rain around into the early and middle part of next week.